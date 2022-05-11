GC holds poster exhibition on environmental issues

Government College University (GC) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi on Wednesday inaugurated a poster exhibition organised by the university's Biological Society here at GC Abdus Salam Hall

The exhibition highlighted environmental issues received a warm response from students and art lovers.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Zaidi said the GC was formulating a policy to make its campus environment friendly.

He said they had banned the use of plastic bags in the campus and now encouraging their students to use electric motorcycles.

He appreciated that students not only highlighted environmental issues like pollution, water scarcity,climate change and plastic waste but they also tried to offer solutions through their posters.

Students from different colleges and universities put on display 30 posters.