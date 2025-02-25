GC University Concludes Training Program
Government College University (GCU) Hyderabad successfully concluded a 20-day National Outreach Program for higher education faculty
The training program, organized in collaboration with the National Academy of Higher Education (NAHE) and the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Islamabad, aimed to enhance professional skills of the faculty members.
The closing ceremony was attended by senior economist from the World Bank Mission Islamabad, Ms. Inga Afanasieva, as the chief guest, along with Director General of HEC Regional Center Karachi, Nazeer Hussain, and Deputy Director of NAHE, Muhammad Saleem Qamer. Chief guest Senior economist from the World Bank Mission Islamabad, Ms. Inga Afanasieva appreciated development of the university under the leadership of vice chancellor Prof. Dr Tayyaba Zarif.
Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Tayyaba Zarif, along with guests, awarded certificates to the participants and emphasized the significance of such training programs in equipping faculty with modern teaching methodologies and research skills.
She also acknowledged the efforts of HEC and the World Bank, particularly Managing Director of NAHE, Noor Amna Malik. The Vice Chancellor highlighted that the 20-day program, in collaboration with HEC, was meticulously designed to enhance faculty competencies and keep them updated with contemporary academic practices.
Participants appreciated the efforts of GC University Hyderabad and HEC for providing a platform to strengthen their teaching skills.
Additionally, during the event, the Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Tayyaba Zarif and senior economist from the World Bank Mission Islamabad, Ms. Inga Afanasieva inaugurated the establishment of the new Faculty of Management Sciences and Commerce at GC University Hyderabad.
