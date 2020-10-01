UrduPoint.com
GCT Announces Admission Schedule For Diploma/Certificate Programs

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 04:17 PM

Government College of Technology (GCT), Taxila has announced admissions 2020 schedule for Diploma/Certificate programs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Government College of Technology (GCT), Taxila has announced admissions 2020 schedule for Diploma/Certificate programs.

The college has invited applications for admissions in Electrical, Mechanical, Telecom, Mechatronics, Civil and Chemical Technology programs.

Interested applicants have been advised to submit the applications at the earliest. Application process, eligibility criteria, admission schedule and other details can be checked at website www.tevta.gop.pk.

The student can contact at 051-9314126, 0310-9276637 or visit www.gcttaxila.edu.pk website to get information about admissions.

Last date to apply for the admission will be Oct 17 while the students having domicile of Islamabad and all districts of Punjab can get admission.

