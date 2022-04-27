UrduPoint.com

GCU Achieves Its Highest International Ranking To Date

The Government College University (GCU) Lahore has achieved its highest-ever position in the international ranking to date and is named among the world's top 401-600 universities group in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Impact Rankings 2022

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Asghar Zaidi said in a statement on Wednesday that GCU's overall score has increased to 66.9 in 2022 against 30.5 in 2021 and 24 in 2020. "We were ranked in the 1000+ banding last year in 2021, but this year our ranking has jumped to 401-600 banding, which is no doubt a tremendous achievement," he added.

The VC proudly announced that GCU ranked among the top 100-200 universities in the world in Goal 1- research on poverty and support for poor students and G8- role as an engine for economic growth and responsibilities as employers. "This is undoubtedly GCU's highest position in international ranking to date, and we will build on this position in the coming years," Prof. Zaidi promised.

Prof. Zaidi hoped that GCU's ranking would further improve next year because the initiatives he took in the last two years are now yielding results. "This tremendous improvement in ranking is evidence of their collective efforts," he added.

