UrduPoint.com

GCU Arranges Panel Discussion On Student Centric Approach To Higher Education

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 05:24 PM

GCU arranges panel discussion on student centric approach to higher education

A panel discussion on 'Student Centric Approach to Higher Education' was held here at the Government College University (GCU) Lahore on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :A panel discussion on 'Student Centric Approach to Higher Education' was held here at the Government College University (GCU) Lahore on Monday.

Speakers stressed that students need to participate in the university affairs through a vibrant system of clubs and societies and ensure their participation in the governing bodies i.e. academic councils, finance and planning committees, syndicate and the senates.

The panel discussion was part of the week-long first-ever All Pakistan Summit for the Students' Societies, being hosted by the GCU, in collaboration with UNESCO Creative Cities Network: Lahore-City of Literature through Commissioner Lahore, Superior University and NGOs Bargad Organisation for Youth Development and Shaoor Foundation for education and Awareness.

Students from 30 universities across Pakistan are participating in the summit.

Prof Dr Mohammad Nizamuddin, the former chairperson of Punjab Higher Education Commission, chaired the panel discussion, moderated by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi. Pakistan Science Foundation ex-chairman Prof Dr Muhammad Ashraf and University of Baltistan Skardu Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Naeem Khan were also among the panelists.

Students representatives Naima Kazmi, the president of Kashmir and Palestine Societies, and Maimoona Imtiaz, the president of Anti-Narcotics Society, also participated in the panel discussion.

In her address, Bargad Executive Director Sabiha Shaheen said that the student societies and clubs system could not succeed until it was separated from the university administration. "In most of the educational institutions, student societies were formed but practically they were run by the staff and teachers, not students," she said.

Sabiha also stressed effective female participation and financial autonomy of student societies, saying that they should have their own budgets, offices and student executive bodies, who manage and run these societies.

Prof Dr Naeem Khan said that universities and colleges should be governed by students and decisions regarding them should be taken in consultation with them. He said that students should have due representation in all governing bodies of universities and colleges.

Vice Chancellor Prof Asghar Zaidi said when students step into professional lives, they face many challenges, and universities need to help them prepare for these challenges. The GCU was a role model where the system of students participation in the university affairs exists for more than a century, he said adding that the University spends about Rs 17 million annually on its student societies, and they play pivotal role in inculcating leadership qualities in students.

Prof Muhammad Nizamuddin said that the scope of student societies needs to be widened. "The universities societies should not be limited to music, drama and debates only. Harvard University's curriculum changes every four years, but the tradition of student leadership grows stronger each year," he added.

Columnist Salman Abid believed that societies were the best available alternative to student unions, but according to a survey, they were dormant in all educational institutions except for a few. He demanded that the participation of students in societies and clubs should be made part of their credit hours.

Later, two more panel discussions on topics of 'Students Leadership, Campus Representation and the Question of Students' Unions/Societies' and 'Psycho-social toxicity, drug addiction and the strategies to eradicate the menace' were also held on the second day of the summit.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Century Music Palestine Education Punjab Student Superior Skardu GCU HEC All From Government Best Million

Recent Stories

UAE to host &#039;Global Prosperity Conference&#03 ..

UAE to host &#039;Global Prosperity Conference&#039; on 24th November

40 seconds ago
 Federal govt decides not to increase POL prices

Federal govt decides not to increase POL prices

13 minutes ago
 Prithviraj’s teaser enthrall fans

Prithviraj’s teaser enthrall fans

37 minutes ago
 UN Supports Punishment for Killing Civilians Amid ..

UN Supports Punishment for Killing Civilians Amid Report of US Deadly Airstrike ..

3 minutes ago
 Oil, Gas to Remain Irreplaceable in Global Energy ..

Oil, Gas to Remain Irreplaceable in Global Energy System for Long Time - BP Comp ..

3 minutes ago
 BOI to hold 'E-KACHEHRY for Business Fraternity' o ..

BOI to hold 'E-KACHEHRY for Business Fraternity' on Nov 17

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.