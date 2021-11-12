GCU awards three PhD degrees

(@FahadShabbir)

Government College University Faisalabad awarded PhD degrees to three women scholars from the department of Economics

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :Government College University Faisalabad awarded PhD degrees to three women scholars from the department of Economics.

A spokesperson of the university said on Friday that the scholars-- Ayesha Nazir,Ayesha Asif and Abida Shehzadi were awarded PhD degrees after approval of their thesis entitled 'Economic Analysis of Revenue System in Asian Economies', 'Social Capital & Economic Development in Selected Asian Countries' and 'Globalization & Comparative Study of Development'.