GCU celebrates 159th Founders' Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022 ) :The Government College University (GCU) Lahore, one of the oldest seats of higher learning in Pakistan, has completed 158 years of its academic excellence.

Founded on January 1, 1864 with the first batch of nine students in the Haveli of Raja Dhyan Singh in the Walled City Lahore as the liberal arts and Science College, it served as a nourishing stream to the generations of talented men and women.

A grand ceremony was held at the University's Amphie Theatre where Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi cut the 159th Founders' Day cake along with the academic and administrative heads.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof. Zaidi said, "We enter 2022 with a renewed pledge to further improve our education and research standards and the achievements of the past year offered us a momentum to show our true potential." Talking about the achievements of past year, he said, "I have so much pleasure in saying 2021 has been the most exceptional year for GCU, and I'm grateful to my faculty and staff, but above all to my students who have been very helpful in implementing all those measures that made it possible to declare this year, the most exceptional year.

" He said that last year, GCU started academic activities at the new campus, established Allama Iqbal Law school, Institute of History, and long-pending Mass Communication Department.

The Vice Chancellor said they ensured 100 percent admissions on merit, and announced the winners of sports trials on spot in grounds to ensure transparency. "We also worked on empowerment of female students, via the newly established Women Development Center, upgraded day-care center and for the first time offered admissions to female students on sports for the first time," he added.

Prof. Zaidi said that GCU got development projects, worth Rs. 1.84 billion from the Punjab government and Federal government in 2021, which included swimming pool, girls hostel and Abu Al-Hasan Ash-Shadhili Research Center on Sufism, Science and Technology.

The Vice Chancellor also shared memories of hosting Pakistan's biggest students societies summit in 2021, besides talking about the establishment of new and vibrant student societies.

He thanked all faculty members and administrative officials for their hard work to ensure that the varsity's students keep receiving the quality of education they deserve at the prestigious GC University.