UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

GCU Chiniot Campus Construction Work To Begin Next Month

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 01:16 PM

GCU Chiniot Campus construction work to begin next month

The constriction work on Government College University Chiniot Campus will begin next month as funds for the construction of first phase have been approved. A spokesperson for the university said that Chiniot Campus would be completed in two phases with an estimated cost of Rs 1130 million

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :The constriction work on Government College University Chiniot Campus will begin next month as funds for the construction of first phase have been approved. A spokesperson for the university said that Chiniot Campus would be completed in two phases with an estimated cost of Rs 1130 million.

He said that Rs 600 million had been approved for the construction of first phase and construction work on the project would be started next month.

He said that second phase would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs 530 million which would be released later on.

He said that tenders for the construction of first phase would beissued in the last week of this month.

Related Topics

Chiniot Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

PML-Q will hold intra party elections within next ..

12 minutes ago

Timely completion of development projects to uplif ..

2 minutes ago

Youth killed on road in sargodha

2 minutes ago

Concern expressed over illegal detention of Malik, ..

2 minutes ago

Replica of Koh-i-Noor diamond put on display for p ..

2 minutes ago

Fog likely to grip certain areas of KP: Met

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.