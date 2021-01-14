GCU Chiniot Campus construction work to begin next month

The constriction work on Government College University Chiniot Campus will begin next month as funds for the construction of first phase have been approved. A spokesperson for the university said that Chiniot Campus would be completed in two phases with an estimated cost of Rs 1130 million

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :The constriction work on Government College University Chiniot Campus will begin next month as funds for the construction of first phase have been approved. A spokesperson for the university said that Chiniot Campus would be completed in two phases with an estimated cost of Rs 1130 million.

He said that Rs 600 million had been approved for the construction of first phase and construction work on the project would be started next month.

He said that second phase would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs 530 million which would be released later on.

He said that tenders for the construction of first phase would beissued in the last week of this month.