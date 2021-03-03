UrduPoint.com
GCU Delegation Visits PSCA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 46 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 04:26 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :A delegation of sutdents of computer science department from the Government College University on Wednesday visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA), Qurban Lines, here on Wednesday.

The delegation was comprised of 50 students and faculty members.

Operation Commander PPIC3 SP Asim Jasra and DSP Coordination Mansoorul Hassan briefed about various sections and the women's safety app.

The students visited dispatch unit, video control unit, media monitoring unit, and the PSCA insignia cam-surveillance operations management center.

The Ops Commander briefed the delegation with audio-visual presentations on variousobjectives as well.

Later, the students also participated in the PSCS web tv programme.

