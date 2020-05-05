UrduPoint.com
GCU Endowment Fund Swells To Rs 450 Million, Announces 1,000 Scholarships

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 07:54 PM

The Endowment Fund of Government College University Lahore has swelled to about Rs. 450 million which makes it the biggest Endowment Fund in public sector universities across Pakistan

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020) The Endowment Fund of Government College University Lahore has swelled to about Rs. 450 million which makes it the biggest Endowment Fund in public sector universities across Pakistan.

The fund would give away scholarships to 1,000 needy students of the University from the next financial year.

It was revealed at the annual meeting of the Board of Trustees which was chaired by Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi at the University’s Syndicate Committee Room. Eminent Industrialist Mr. Iqbal Z. Ahmed, businessman and former federal minister Mian Misbah Ur Rehman, formal punjab minister and eminent advocate Mr. Zia Haider Rizvi, Faculty Dean Prof. Dr. Riaz Ahmad, Treasurer Mr. Abid Shahzad, and EFT Executive Committee Secretary Prof. Dr. Khalid Manzoor Butt attended the meeting.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi requested the trustees to also raise funds for students whose families’ economic resources are affected from COVID-19 outbreak, and for establishing a state-of-the-art business school at the GCU Lahore.

The meeting also approved scholarships for students of evening programs. It was also informed that Old Ravians and philanthropists had donated almost Rs 45 million to Endowment Fund this year for the scholarships of deserving students.

The Vice-Chancellor expressed gratitude to the Old Ravians and philanthropists for their generous support to the Endowment Fund and appreciated executive committee.

Prof. Asghar Zaidi said that the Fund would provide scholarships to minimum of 1,000 deserving students of GCU from the upcoming financial year, out of which 10 percent scholarship would go to the students of the evening programs.

The Board of Trustees approved the annual audit report of the Trust and granted a three-year extension to its Executive Committee which included Mr. Iqbal Z Ahmed, eminent lawyer Dr. Parvez Hassan, Mian Muhammad Ashraf, Mr. Javed Oberoi, Mian Misbah ur Rehman, former federal secretary Kazi Afaq Hossain, noted radiologist Dr. Safdar Ali Malik and Prof. Dr. Khalid Manzoor Butti.

