GCU Holds T-10 Super League

Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2022 | 04:53 PM

Government College University (GCU) Lahore Directorate of Sports on Tuesday held the first T-10 inter departmental cricket super league among the students of its academic departments

Apart from male students, about 28 departmental teams of female students participated in the sports league for the first time, said a news release issued by the university.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Asghar Zaidi was the chief guest at the finals held at the University's Oval Ground.

Eminent former test cricketers Ali Zia, Abid Ali and Salman Butt were also present.

In the finals among girls, a team of Sustainable Development Study Center (SDSC) beat Physical education Department by 3 runs.

However, Physical Education Department remained triumphant among boys.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof Zaidi counted the University's initiatives to encourage participation of female students in all sports. He said the GCU for the first time in the last 158 years granted admissions to girls on sports basis and started maintaining their records in different games.

He said there was psychological shift in cricket with the introduction of shorter formats of game.

Salman But said: "Our youth don't have much opportunities of participating in healthysports activities".

Cricketer Ali Zia and Abid Ali also appreciated the participation of girls in sports activities.

