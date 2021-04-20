UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

GCU Holds Webinar On' Ramadan Amid COVID-19'

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 03:02 PM

GCU holds webinar on' Ramadan amid COVID-19'

A webinar on "Ramadan in the time of COVID-19" was held on Tuesday under the auspices of Disease Awareness and Prevention Society of Government College University (GCU) Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :A webinar on "Ramadan in the time of COVID-19" was held on Tuesday under the auspices of Disease Awareness and Prevention Society of Government College University (GCU) Lahore.

Eminent laparoscopic surgeon and motivational speaker Dr Javaid Iqbal, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi and clinical nutritionist Dr Arooj Gillani addressed the webinar attended online by a large number of faculty members and students.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Javed Iqbal laid stress on changing lifestyles and eating habits.

"We've been destroying our eating habits for the last forty years, but the COVID-19 has realized us about importance of homemade healthy eating and active lifestyle to boost our immunity against the diseases," Dr Javed Iqbal observed.

He also called upon the youth to stay positive in life, saying "when you think good, your body's defenses work better." He also shared stories of people who converted lockdown into opportunity and set up successful online businesses.

The webinar was followed by a question answer session.

Related Topics

Lahore Immunity GCU Government Ramadan

Recent Stories

Shoaib Akhtar saysHaider Ali needs to be more resp ..

4 minutes ago

30 FETO-linked terror suspects arrested across Tur ..

58 seconds ago

Fire breaks out in cotton factory warehouse

1 minute ago

Japan seeks swift release of journalist in Myanmar ..

1 minute ago

Medical experts warns general public to take care ..

1 minute ago

FCCI welcomes appointment of Shaukat Tareen as FM

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.