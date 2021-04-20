GCU holds webinar on' Ramadan amid COVID-19'

A webinar on "Ramadan in the time of COVID-19" was held on Tuesday under the auspices of Disease Awareness and Prevention Society of Government College University (GCU) Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :A webinar on "Ramadan in the time of COVID-19" was held on Tuesday under the auspices of Disease Awareness and Prevention Society of Government College University (GCU) Lahore.

Eminent laparoscopic surgeon and motivational speaker Dr Javaid Iqbal, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi and clinical nutritionist Dr Arooj Gillani addressed the webinar attended online by a large number of faculty members and students.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Javed Iqbal laid stress on changing lifestyles and eating habits.

"We've been destroying our eating habits for the last forty years, but the COVID-19 has realized us about importance of homemade healthy eating and active lifestyle to boost our immunity against the diseases," Dr Javed Iqbal observed.

He also called upon the youth to stay positive in life, saying "when you think good, your body's defenses work better." He also shared stories of people who converted lockdown into opportunity and set up successful online businesses.

The webinar was followed by a question answer session.