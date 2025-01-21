GCU honors co-curricular excellence at 23rd convocation

The two-day 23rd convocation of Government College University (GCU) Lahore concluded on Tuesday, celebrating the outstanding achievements of students in co-curricular activities that are integral to character building and personality development

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) The two-day 23rd convocation of Government College University (GCU) Lahore concluded on Tuesday, celebrating the outstanding achievements of students in co-curricular activities that are integral to character building and personality development.

On the second day of the convocation, the university awarded 125 co-curricular rolls of honour and 14 medals to students excelling in debates, drama, music, arts, and other co-curricular pursuits.

Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan, along with Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali Shah, presented medals to the high achievers. They were joined by Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences Prof. Dr. Babar Aziz, Controller of Examinations Shahzad Ahmed, and Additional Registrar Dr. Shaukat Ali.

Muhammad Abdullah was awarded the Muhammad Idrees Medal, Arafa Zubair Khan was awarded the Waleed Iqbal Medal, Umar Ahmed was awarded the Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif Medal, Zeeshan Ali Sheikh Safdar Ali Medal, Syed Muhammad Naqi was awarded the Thespian Medal, Ms. Tania was awarded the Madiha Gohar Medal, while Muhammad Taha Tahir, Muhammad Ahmed, Ali Rashid, and Mian Muhammad Yousuf were awarded the Dawood Ilyas Medal as the best student of Intermediate.

Speaking at the ceremony, Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan highlighted the significance of co-curricular activities in shaping well-rounded individuals. He praised GCU for upholding its legacy of excellence in academics and character development.

He said, "I agree with the Vice Chancellor that GCU is truly a place of peace and knowledge. I felt immense peace coming here."

He also announced that the Nazir Ahmad Music Society, which presented a mesmerizing performance of Kalam-e-Iqbal during the convocation, would be invited to the Governor House for further recognition.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali Shah congratulated the award recipients, saying that students should take pride in being graduates of GCU, the alma mater of luminaries like Allama Iqbal.

In his address, Prof. Shah also shared an exciting development at the Dr. Ikram-ul-Haq Institute of Industrial Biotechnology which is establishing a state-of-the-art Diagnostic and Research Lab of international standards with an investment of $1 million. This facility will provide subsidized diagnostic services to over 50,000 families, including alumni, faculty, staff, and the general public.

Highlighting GCU's commitment to financial support, the Vice Chancellor revealed that in 2024 alone, 426 students received Chief Minister Honhaar Scholarships. “Over the last decade, 2,372 students were awarded PEEF Scholarships, 1,640 students benefited from HEC Need-Based Scholarships, and 8172 students received financial assistance through the university's own resources,” he said. Twelve students were also awarded sports gold medals.