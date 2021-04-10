UrduPoint.com
GCU Introduces New Advisory System For Students

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 05:28 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :Government College University (GCU) Lahore is going to introduce a new student advisory system on the pattern of leading global universities to ensure that informed academic advice was available all the time to every student of the institute.

As per the university new system, the university would assign an academic advisor from faculty to each undergraduate and postgraduate student.

GCU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi said that academic advisors would provide students with advice on academic careers, scholarships, choice of subjects, and strategies to overcome problems related to learning. He explained that they were adopting this student-centric approach to improve their learning processes.

"As a first step, our academic advisors will be responsible for an assessment of students' needs and as a response will also facilitate them in organizing workshops and conducting non-credit courses, in case, students require extra attention," he said.

The vice chancellor directed that heads of academic departments would ensure that advisors were in regular contact with those people who were advised. "We will also give credit to faculty members for their advising services in annual review reports, promotions and appointments," he added.

The newly-established GCU VC Secretariat will regularly take feedback from academic heads andstudents on the advisory system.

