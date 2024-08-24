GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T-shirts

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 24th, 2024) The students at Government College University (GCU) Lahore are now required to follow a strict "dress code" after the administration announced a ban on jeans and T-shirts on campus.

The GCU administration also issued an official notification.

The male students now would wear dress pants and shirts while the female students were directed to dress modestly, especially in the cotton outfits.

The updated dress code, applicable to both undergraduate and postgraduate students, is outlined on the university's website.

The administration emphasized that the purpose of these new guidelines is to instill discipline and maintain a respectful environment on campus.

The institution has made it clear that students are expected to dress appropriately, and any violations of the dress code may lead to penalties.

The instructions further stated that proctors have the authority to inspect students' attire within the university premises, and those found in violation will be fined.