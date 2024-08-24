Open Menu

GCU Issues Dress Code For Students, Bans Jeans, T-shirts

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 24, 2024 | 04:59 PM

GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T-shirts

The male students now would wear dress pants and shirts while the female students were directed to dress modestly, especially in the cotton outfits

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 24th, 2024) The students at Government College University (GCU) Lahore are now required to follow a strict "dress code" after the administration announced a ban on jeans and T-shirts on campus.

The GCU administration also issued an official notification.

The male students now would wear dress pants and shirts while the female students were directed to dress modestly, especially in the cotton outfits.

The updated dress code, applicable to both undergraduate and postgraduate students, is outlined on the university's website.

The administration emphasized that the purpose of these new guidelines is to instill discipline and maintain a respectful environment on campus.

The institution has made it clear that students are expected to dress appropriately, and any violations of the dress code may lead to penalties.

The instructions further stated that proctors have the authority to inspect students' attire within the university premises, and those found in violation will be fined.

Related Topics

Lahore Male Lead May GCU Cotton Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024

10 hours ago
 Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on retur ..

Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on return from Poland to homeland

1 day ago
 Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam ..

Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)

1 day ago
 Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in ..

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in Rahim Yar Khan

1 day ago
 Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child

Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child

1 day ago
IHC expresses serious concerns over state institut ..

IHC expresses serious concerns over state institutions’ apathy in Azhar Mashwa ..

1 day ago
 Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape ..

Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

1 day ago
 Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via speci ..

Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via special flight

1 day ago
 Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast

Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Education