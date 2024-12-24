- Home
GCU, Lourdes University, USA Sign Agreement To Promote International Cooperation In Education, Research
Sumaira FH Published December 24, 2024 | 09:34 PM
A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between GC University Hyderabad and Lourdes University, USA, ushering in an exciting partnership that aims to promote higher education and research initiatives at the national and international levels
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between GC University Hyderabad and Lourdes University, USA, ushering in an exciting partnership that aims to promote higher education and research initiatives at the national and international levels.
The MoU, signed by GC University Hyderabad Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Taiba Zarif and Lourdes University President William J. Best, outlines several key areas of collaboration, including joint research projects, student and faculty collaboration. Exchange programs include professional development as well.
Mayor, Hyderabad, Kashif Ali Shoro was present at the signing ceremony. His active participation and cooperation in advocacy were instrumental in facilitating the agreement.
Mayor Shuro stressed the importance of strengthening academic relations and appreciated the university's efforts in promoting international research and development.
Vice-Chancellor of GC University Hyderabad, Prof. Dr. Tayaba Zarif expressing her enthusiasm for this partnership said that the MoU is an important moment in increasing the global academic profile of UGC University Hyderabad.
The signing of this agreement is an important step towards fostering academic cooperation between Pakistani and American educational institutions, which will create opportunities for future scholars and faculty members to engage in cross-border learning and research.
It is important in terms of research, knowledge exchange, and the professional development of our faculty and students.
