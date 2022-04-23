GCU receives Rs 20m donations for new mosque, Islamic center

The Government College University (GCU) Lahore received donations of about Rs 20 million from its alumni, staff, philanthropists and students for the set up of new mosque and Islamic center in main campus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :The Government College University (GCU) Lahore received donations of about Rs 20 million from its alumni, staff, philanthropists and students for the set up of new mosque and Islamic center in main campus.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Asghar Zaidi hosted an iftar dinner on Friday where philanthropists pledged around five million rupees more for the mosque, while donations of almost fifteen million rupees had already been received by the University, said a press release issued here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Prof.

Zaidi said that the construction of this grand Islamic Center and Mosque would cost a total of Rs. 100 million. He said the Mosque and Islamic Center would have three floors where a library, conference room and auditorium would be built besides a large prayer room.

On the occasion, Naat and Qirat Competitions were also organized by the GCU Debating Society. About 40 teams from various educational institutions including Punjab University, Comsat University Lahore, University of education, University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences participated in the competitions.