GCU seminar on excessive use of cellphones, social media

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :An awareness seminar was held at the Government College University (GCU) Lahore on Monday against excessive use of mobile-phones and social networking sites by youngsters.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Asghar Zaidi chaired the seminar "Digital media, a positive outlook", which was addressed by Qasim Ali Shah, eminent trainer and motivational speaker.

Qasim Ali Shah said excessive use of mobile phone and social media leads to reduction in the daily routine, productivity, physical health, social relationship, and emotional well-being. He said educational institutions need to teach students about the productive use of social media and cyber laws.

Qasim Ali Shah advised students to make schedules regarding the use of social media besides using cell-phones for short duration important calls and messages only.

He alarmed the students that technostress can have severe social consequences.

Qasim Shah also asked students to upgrade their thinking every year, saying "these devices mean nothing; your real strength is your strong character and positive thinking."Vice-Chancellor Prof. Zaidi told students that they are lucky because they got admission to a top university of the country, so they must focus on their long-term goals. He called on students to make judicious use of mobile phones and social media.

The seminar was organised by the Young Journalists Society of GCU.