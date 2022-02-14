UrduPoint.com

GCU Seminar On Excessive Use Of Cellphones, Social Media

Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2022 | 05:43 PM

GCU seminar on excessive use of cellphones, social media

An awareness seminar was held at the Government College University (GCU) Lahore on Monday against excessive use of mobile-phones and social networking sites by youngsters

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :An awareness seminar was held at the Government College University (GCU) Lahore on Monday against excessive use of mobile-phones and social networking sites by youngsters.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Asghar Zaidi chaired the seminar "Digital media, a positive outlook", which was addressed by Qasim Ali Shah, eminent trainer and motivational speaker.

Qasim Ali Shah said excessive use of mobile phone and social media leads to reduction in the daily routine, productivity, physical health, social relationship, and emotional well-being. He said educational institutions need to teach students about the productive use of social media and cyber laws.

Qasim Ali Shah advised students to make schedules regarding the use of social media besides using cell-phones for short duration important calls and messages only.

He alarmed the students that technostress can have severe social consequences.

Qasim Shah also asked students to upgrade their thinking every year, saying "these devices mean nothing; your real strength is your strong character and positive thinking."Vice-Chancellor Prof. Zaidi told students that they are lucky because they got admission to a top university of the country, so they must focus on their long-term goals. He called on students to make judicious use of mobile phones and social media.

The seminar was organised by the Young Journalists Society of GCU.

Related Topics

Lahore Mobile Social Media Young GCU Media Government Top

Recent Stories

PSL 7 Match 21 Islamabad United Vs. Karachi Kings ..

PSL 7 Match 21 Islamabad United Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..

17 seconds ago
 11 killed, 1,133 injured in Punjab road accidents

11 killed, 1,133 injured in Punjab road accidents

25 seconds ago
 UK PM Boris Johnson urges Russia to step back from ..

UK PM Boris Johnson urges Russia to step back from 'precipice'

26 seconds ago
 New mini-budget to hit masses, industrial sector: ..

New mini-budget to hit masses, industrial sector: Mian Zahid Hussain

6 minutes ago
 Newcastle's Trippier faces spell on sidelines afte ..

Newcastle's Trippier faces spell on sidelines after breaking foot

8 minutes ago
 Belarus Will Take Part in OSCE Meeting Requested b ..

Belarus Will Take Part in OSCE Meeting Requested by Baltic States - Belarusian E ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>