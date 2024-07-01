GCU Signs MoU With Five Iranian Universities
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 01, 2024 | 08:41 PM
An eleven-member delegation of Presidents (Vice Chancellors) from various Iranian universities on Monday visited the Government College University (GCU) Lahore to enhance academic and research collaboration
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) An eleven-member delegation of Presidents (Vice Chancellors) from various Iranian universities on Monday visited the Government College University (GCU) Lahore to enhance academic and research collaboration.
The GCU Lahore signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) with five Iranian universities: University of Religions and Denominations, Hakim Sabzevari University, Quom University, Islamic Azad University, and Bu-Ali Sina University.
The formal ceremony was presided over by the GCU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shazia Bashir and attended by prominent figures, including Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Khalid Mehmood, Home Economics University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Faleeha Zahra Kazmi, and GCU Dean Prof. Dr. Sultan Shah.
In her welcome address, Prof. Dr. Shazia Bashir highlighted several GCU initiatives, such as the establishment of a counseling center for students. She emphasized the importance of international collaboration in advancing educational and research standards. She said MoUs signify a significant step towards strengthening academic and research ties between GCU and leading Iranian universities, fostering an environment of mutual growth and learning.
The Iranian delegation expressed their interest in strengthening relations with the universities of neighboring countries and reviewed the efforts in promoting women's education in Iran and Pakistan.
They also showed keen interest in collaborating on urdu language and literature, underscoring a mutual commitment to enhancing academic and research cooperation between the two nations.
Dr. Seyed Abolhassan Navab, head of the Iranian delegation, conveyed his admiration for GCU, stating, "It is an honor for me to visit the alma mater of Allama Iqbal. GCU possesses a wealth of knowledge and youth potential. Pakistan is working not only for itself but also for the world." He highlighted the robust academic ties between Pakistan and Iran and expressed a commitment to future joint endeavors.
The Iranian delegation included notable figures such as Dr. Mohammad Ali Zanganeh Asadi, President of Hakim Sabzevari University; Dr. Ali Sorouri Majd, Vice President of Islamic Azad University; and Dr. Hossein Rezvan, President of Bu-Ali Sina University.
The delegation also visited Allama Iqbal's room in the Iqbal Hostel, Autaq-e-Iran Shanasi in the Department of Persian, and the Centre for Advanced Studies in Physics (CASP).
