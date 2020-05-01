The Government College University Lahore has started ONLINE Durs e Qur'an to continue its tradition of character-building of its students during lockdown due to COVID-19

Prof. Hafiz Muhammad Azmat on Friday delivered the first lecture on Taqwa (piety) through Facebook LIVE and University’s YouTube channel. He laid great stress on developing a system of character-building of youth in educational institutions through Durs e Qur'an.

He lauded the efforts of Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi for reviving this decades-old tradition of Durs e Qur'an at GCU after a break of many years. He said that Prof. Zaidi regularly organized weekly sessions of Durs e Qur'an on the University campus before lockdown and now this tradition would continue ONLINE upon his request.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Zaidi said that the Chancellor, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar had rightly proposed the initiation of Qur'an education at the university level with equal emphasis on its translation and exegesis.

“By the grace of Allah, Government College University Lahore has a long-standing tradition of Durs e Qur'an in which the students' weekly participation is mandatory. Besides this, the Majlis e Uloom e Islamia regularly arranges seminars, lectures on the Islamic themes derived from the Qur'an and Sunnah,” he added.

The Vice-Chancellor stressed that it was on account of such decades-old practices that the historical Government College has nurtured the grand scholars like Dr. Allama Iqbal, Javed Ahmed Ghamidi and Maulana Tariq Jamil among its alumni.

Prof. Zaidi said that the other universities plan to emulate the GCU model in order to disseminate the Quranic teachings in order to make this world humane, tolerant and inclusive.