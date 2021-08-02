UrduPoint.com

GCU To Establish Media Studies Department

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 05:03 PM

GCU to establish Media Studies Department

The Government College University (GCU) Lahore has announced establishing the Department of Media and Communication Studies, which will offer BS (Hons), MPhil and PhD degree programmes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :The Government College University (GCU) Lahore has announced establishing the Department of Media and Communication Studies, which will offer BS (Hons), MPhil and PhD degree programmes.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi said that the University would open admissions to BS (Hons) Media and Communication Studies this year, Fall 2021.

"The GCU has been offering Mass Communication as a minor subject since 2002, and now realising its significance, we ought to establish a complete Media and Communication Studies Department," he said.

"We are replicating models of topmost universities for recent reforms and new departments.

For media studies, we followed the scheme of University of California, Berkeley and the University of Amsterdam," the VC said.

In the BS programme of Media Studies, the department would offer specialisation in three fields: journalism; film, tv and radio production; and the new media, advertisement and public relations. While the focus of postgraduate programmes would be the integration of media creation into academic work.

"The department is also setting up a state-of-the-art media studio, which will help students in practical training during their academic programme," he said.

Related Topics

Lahore Film And Movies Amsterdam Berkeley GCU Media TV Government

Recent Stories

Over 400 local, global entities compete for 8th ed ..

Over 400 local, global entities compete for 8th edition of Sharjah Government Co ..

8 minutes ago
 Qureshi calls on Arab Parliament's delegation

Qureshi calls on Arab Parliament's delegation

8 minutes ago
 Amnesty International asks govt to allow Aurat Mar ..

Amnesty International asks govt to allow Aurat March in Faisalabad

13 minutes ago
 FBR notifies Export Facilitation Scheme 2021

FBR notifies Export Facilitation Scheme 2021

5 minutes ago
 21 arrested over assassination attempt on presiden ..

21 arrested over assassination attempt on president Rajoelina

5 minutes ago
 UN asked to take action against India for war crim ..

UN asked to take action against India for war crimes in IIOJK

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.