GCU to establish Media Studies Department

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :The Government College University (GCU) Lahore has announced establishing the Department of Media and Communication Studies, which will offer BS (Hons), MPhil and PhD degree programmes.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi said that the University would open admissions to BS (Hons) Media and Communication Studies this year, Fall 2021.

"The GCU has been offering Mass Communication as a minor subject since 2002, and now realising its significance, we ought to establish a complete Media and Communication Studies Department," he said.

"We are replicating models of topmost universities for recent reforms and new departments.

For media studies, we followed the scheme of University of California, Berkeley and the University of Amsterdam," the VC said.

In the BS programme of Media Studies, the department would offer specialisation in three fields: journalism; film, tv and radio production; and the new media, advertisement and public relations. While the focus of postgraduate programmes would be the integration of media creation into academic work.

"The department is also setting up a state-of-the-art media studio, which will help students in practical training during their academic programme," he said.