GCU, UET join hands for research collaboration

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :The Government College University Lahore (GCU) and University of Engineering & Technology Lahore (UET) joined hands for teaching and research collaboration in the fields of sciences, engineering, social sciences, humanities and languages.

GCU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi and UET Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar signed the accord in a ceremony at the Engineering University on Saturday.

Both the universities agreed to develop a partnership for exchanging teaching and research staff, student exchange, joint research projects, providing each other access to laboratories and facilities, sharing of academic data and publications and holding joint conferences and, workshops and seminars.

Talking about importance of research collaborations, Vice Chancellor Prof Zaidi said that modern research was increasingly complex. "No single individual or institution possesses all the knowledge, equipments, and techniques required," he added.