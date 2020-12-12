UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

GCU, UET Join Hands For Research Collaboration

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 03:01 PM

GCU, UET join hands for research collaboration

The Government College University Lahore (GCU) and University of Engineering & Technology Lahore (UET) joined hands for teaching and research collaboration in the fields of sciences, engineering, social sciences, humanities and languages

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :The Government College University Lahore (GCU) and University of Engineering & Technology Lahore (UET) joined hands for teaching and research collaboration in the fields of sciences, engineering, social sciences, humanities and languages.

GCU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi and UET Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar signed the accord in a ceremony at the Engineering University on Saturday.

Both the universities agreed to develop a partnership for exchanging teaching and research staff, student exchange, joint research projects, providing each other access to laboratories and facilities, sharing of academic data and publications and holding joint conferences and, workshops and seminars.

Talking about importance of research collaborations, Vice Chancellor Prof Zaidi said that modern research was increasingly complex. "No single individual or institution possesses all the knowledge, equipments, and techniques required," he added.

Related Topics

Lahore Technology Exchange Student University Of Engineering And Technology GCU All

Recent Stories

ACE retrieves 18 kanal state land

18 seconds ago

SU Vice Chancellor expresses grief over death of A ..

4 minutes ago

SSP Operations for tight security arrangements at ..

4 minutes ago

PARC, Shakeel and Company sign agreement to produc ..

17 minutes ago

Moscow Vows to Retaliate Against UK Sanctions Over ..

17 minutes ago

Over 10,000 volunteers vaccinated with Chinese-mad ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.