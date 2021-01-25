GCUF announced MA/MSc results

Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) has announced results of 2nd annual MA/MSc examinations 2019 and 1st annual MA/MSc examinations 2020 on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) has announced results of 2nd annual MA/MSc examinations 2019 and 1st annual MA/MSc examinations 2020 on Monday.

GCUF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Kamal in a formal ceremony announced the results and said that both exams were conducted in the same time due to corona pandemic.

He said that as many as 15412 students participated in the MA/MSc exams and out of them 9600 candidates were declared successful, thus showing pass percentage of 62.28%.

He said that result cards have been dispatched to the students at their postal addresses. More information in this regard case be obtained from Control Exams office, he added.

Controller Examinations Prof Dr Mazhar Hayat and others were also present during result announcing ceremony.