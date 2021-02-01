GCUF announces exam schedule

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :-:Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) on Monday announced admission forms submission schedule for MA/MSc (part-1/2, part wise, combine) second annual examination 2020 for private and affiliated colleges.

According to the schedule, candidates can submit their admission forms with single fee till February 12 whilethe same would be received with double fee up to February 17 and with triple fee up to February 19, 2021.

More information in this regard can be obtained from university website www.gcuf.edu.pk or from Control Examinations Office, a spokesman for the GCUF said here on Monday.