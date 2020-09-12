GCUF Community College invites applications for admission

The University Community College of Government College University of Faisalabad (GCUF) invited applications from candidates for admission in various intermediate programmes for academic year 2020-21 (morning

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :The University Community College of Government College University of Faisalabad (GCUF) invited applications from candidates for admission in various intermediate programmes for academic year 2020-21 (morning).

According to the principal Community College, candidates should apply and start submission of admission forms from September 15 while classes will commence from September 28.

The forms were also available at the university website www.gcuf.edu.pk whilemore information could be obtained from its website or from GCUF Information Cellthrough telephone number 041-9201207 and 041-9200976, he added.