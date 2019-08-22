UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

GCUF: Girls Outshine Boys In BA/BSc Result In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 54 seconds ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 05:28 PM

GCUF: girls outshine boys in BA/BSc result in Faisalabad

According to BA/BSc First Annual-2019 examination results, announced by the Government College University Faisalabad here on Thursday, almost all positions were grabbed by girl students

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) : According to BA/BSc First Annual-2019 examination results, announced by the Government College University Faisalabad here on Thursday, almost all positions were grabbed by girl students.

According to the gazette notification, total 22,011 candidates including boys and girls appeared in the examination, of them 12,040 passed the exam, showing pass percentage of 54.70.

Two students -- Aqsa Idrees and Sidrah Yasin -- from Government College Saifabad got 658 marks each and stood first in the exam. Shifa Yusuf from Government College Tandlianwala secured 643 marks and stood second while Rahit Fida of the same college got 631 marks and remained third.

In BSc group, Amina Akhtar from Government College People's Colony secured 654 marks and stood first, Fazeela Batool from Government College Bhowana Chiniot got 647 and remained second while Ume Kalsoom from Muslim Institute education Hafizabad got 638 marks and remained third in the Science group.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Kamal distributed prizes among the position holders.

Controller Examination Dr Shafqat Hussain, faculty members and a large number of students were present.

Related Topics

Education Chiniot Same Hafizabad Tandlianwala GCUF Muslim All From Government

Recent Stories

Thar Foundation collaborates with Urban Forestry u ..

6 minutes ago

Microplastics pose low risk to health

4 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court (IHC) orders to repatriate j ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan's Khan Says No Longer Seeking Dialogue Wi ..

4 minutes ago

PHA facing shortage of staff at all levels

58 seconds ago

Hazara Commissioner directs DCs to monitor perform ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.