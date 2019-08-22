GCUF: girls outshine boys in BA/BSc result in Faisalabad

According to BA/BSc First Annual-2019 examination results, announced by the Government College University Faisalabad here on Thursday, almost all positions were grabbed by girl students

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) : According to BA/BSc First Annual-2019 examination results, announced by the Government College University Faisalabad here on Thursday, almost all positions were grabbed by girl students.

According to the gazette notification, total 22,011 candidates including boys and girls appeared in the examination, of them 12,040 passed the exam, showing pass percentage of 54.70.

Two students -- Aqsa Idrees and Sidrah Yasin -- from Government College Saifabad got 658 marks each and stood first in the exam. Shifa Yusuf from Government College Tandlianwala secured 643 marks and stood second while Rahit Fida of the same college got 631 marks and remained third.

In BSc group, Amina Akhtar from Government College People's Colony secured 654 marks and stood first, Fazeela Batool from Government College Bhowana Chiniot got 647 and remained second while Ume Kalsoom from Muslim Institute education Hafizabad got 638 marks and remained third in the Science group.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Kamal distributed prizes among the position holders.

Controller Examination Dr Shafqat Hussain, faculty members and a large number of students were present.