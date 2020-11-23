GCUF invites applications for admission in degree programs

Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) invited applications for admission in degree programs for academic year 2020-21 (fall) sub campuses

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) invited applications for admission in degree programs for academic year 2020-21 (fall) sub campuses.

A spokesman of the university told APP on Monday that the eligible candidates can apply for admission in MA English Literature, MSc Sociology and B.Ed (1.

5 year) at Institute of Art and Sciences Chiniot, while the admission will be available in MSc Physic, MSc Chemistry, MSc Mathematics and MSc (CS) at sub campus Sahiwal. The students can also apply for admission in MSc Physics, MSc Chemistry, MSc Botany, MSc Zoology, MSc Mathematics, M.Com, MSc (CS) and MSc Sociology at sub campus Layyah.

Last date for submission of admission forms is December 08, 2020. More information in this regard can be obtained from the office of Registrar GCUF through 041-9200584 and 041-9200886 or from sub campuses through 040-4400022-8 and 0333-8768880, he added.