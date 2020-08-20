GCUF issues registration schedule for 2nd annual exams

The Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) has issued registered schedule for the second annual examinations 2020 of MA/MSc, Associate Degree in Arts (ADA), Associate Degree in Science (ADS) and Associate Degree in Commerce (ADC)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :The Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) has issued registered schedule for the second annual examinations 2020 of MA/MSc, Associate Degree in Arts (ADA), Associate Degree in Science (ADS) and Associate Degree in Commerce (ADC).

A spokesman for the GCUF said candidates might submit their applications for registrationwith single fee from August 25 to October 14 whereas the same would be received withdouble fee from October 15-22 and with triple fee from October 23-29.