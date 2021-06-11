GCUF schedule for admissions and exams

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :The Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) has issued admission schedule for private candidates and students of affiliated colleges for annual exams 2021 of MA/MSc, M.Com, ADA/ADS & ADC and annual exams 2020 of M.Ed.

A spokesman said on Friday that students should submit their admission forms with single fee for MA/MSc, M.Com and M.Ed.

examinations up to June 14 while the same would be received with double fee up to June 16 and with triple fee up to June 18, 2021.

The admission forms for ADA/ADS & ADC exams will be received with single fee up to June 21, with double fee up to June 23 and with triple fee up to June 25, 2021.

More information in this regard can be obtained from university website www.gcuf.edu.pk or from admission department, he added.