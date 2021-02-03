UrduPoint.com
GCUF Starts Tree Plantation

Wed 03rd February 2021

Tree plantation campaign has been kicked off at Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) here Wednesday

FAISALABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :-:Tree plantation campaign has been kicked off at Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) here Wednesday.

GCUF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Kamal inaugurated the campaign by planting a sapling at university campus while In-charge Estate Care Malik Zaheer Ahmad, teaching and non-teaching staff were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Shahid Kamal said that tree plantation had been started in GCUF under the vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan to make the country green and clean.

He said that trees were imperative to arrest environmental hazards which were posing serious threats to human lives.

He appealed to the general public to participate in the spring tree plantation campaign actively by plantingmaximum saplings at available space so that safe Pakistan could be gifted to next generation.

