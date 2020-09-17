UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

GCUF To Start Quran Course

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 12:56 PM

GCUF to start Quran course

The 22nd academic council of Government College University (GCU) Faisalabad has approved to start Quran course in the varsity

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :The 22nd academic council of Government College University (GCU) Faisalabad has approved to start Quran course in the varsity.

The academic council meeting held with Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Kamal in the chair also granted approval for establishing faculty of medical sciences.

The council also approved setting up of Data Science, Architecture departments and Directorate of Industrial Linkage.

Deans of different departments, presidents, members of academic council and Registrar (GCU) were also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Faisalabad GCU Government

Recent Stories

PCB and PTV deal: Local players to get maximum ben ..

18 seconds ago

OPCW Says Sent Experts to Collect Navalny's Sample ..

2 minutes ago

Almost 5,000 Military, Over 60 Planes to Be Involv ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Registers 5,762 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 H ..

6 minutes ago

Youth are future of nation: Dr Parveen Shah

6 minutes ago

FBR balloting on Friday to select 0.76% cases for ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.