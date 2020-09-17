GCUF to start Quran course

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :The 22nd academic council of Government College University (GCU) Faisalabad has approved to start Quran course in the varsity.

The academic council meeting held with Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Kamal in the chair also granted approval for establishing faculty of medical sciences.

The council also approved setting up of Data Science, Architecture departments and Directorate of Industrial Linkage.

Deans of different departments, presidents, members of academic council and Registrar (GCU) were also present in the meeting.