GCWU Vice Chancellor Condemns Blasphemous Sketches

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 05:16 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Govt College Women University (GCWU) Sialkot Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Rukhsana Kausar has strongly condemned publication of blasphemous sketches in France and Islamophobic acts in Western countries.

Addressing an emergency meeting of teachers and staff members, she said that protection of sanctity of the Holy Prophet (SAW) was part of the Muslim faith and it could not be compromised ever.

She said that the publication of blasphemous sketches in France was causing outrage in the Islamic world while acampaign to boycott French goods was under way in the Muslim world.

