UrduPoint.com

GCWUF 1st Convocation On Nov 17

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 04:21 PM

GCWUF 1st convocation on Nov 17

The first convocation of the Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) will be held here on November 17

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :The first convocation of the Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) will be held here on November 17.

According to Controller Examination Rizwana Tanveer Randhawa, degrees would be conferred upon all graduates of sessions 2013-17 and 2014-18 (BS Programmes), session 2013-15, 2014-16, 2015-17 and 2016-18 MA/MSC programmes, and session 2013-15, 2014-16, 2015-17 and 2016-18 MS/Mphil programmes.

She said that instructions for registration are available on the university link: https://gcwuf.edu.pkShe asked students to visit the university website regularly for further information and updates regarding convocation.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Visit November Women All Government

Recent Stories

At COP26, ENEC continues to deliver clean energy t ..

At COP26, ENEC continues to deliver clean energy transition with Unit 3 construc ..

9 minutes ago
 ANF sizes 50 Ecstasy Pills, 500 grams of Ice

ANF sizes 50 Ecstasy Pills, 500 grams of Ice

18 seconds ago
 37,723 COVID-19 patients discharged after treatmen ..

37,723 COVID-19 patients discharged after treatment in Rawalpindi

19 seconds ago
 KP to complete 63MW power projects within next six ..

KP to complete 63MW power projects within next six month: PEDO

21 seconds ago
 Egypt's largest energy expo concludes

Egypt's largest energy expo concludes

22 seconds ago
 Destroyers of national economy now shedding crocod ..

Destroyers of national economy now shedding crocodile tears: Gill

25 seconds ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.