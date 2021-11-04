GCWUF 1st convocation on Nov 17

The first convocation of the Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) will be held here on November 17

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :The first convocation of the Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) will be held here on November 17.

According to Controller Examination Rizwana Tanveer Randhawa, degrees would be conferred upon all graduates of sessions 2013-17 and 2014-18 (BS Programmes), session 2013-15, 2014-16, 2015-17 and 2016-18 MA/MSC programmes, and session 2013-15, 2014-16, 2015-17 and 2016-18 MS/Mphil programmes.

She said that instructions for registration are available on the university link: https://gcwuf.edu.pkShe asked students to visit the university website regularly for further information and updates regarding convocation.