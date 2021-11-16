GCWUF 1st convocation on Wednesday

The Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) will organise its first convocation here on Wednesday, Nov 17, 2021

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :The Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) will organise its first convocation here on Wednesday, Nov 17, 2021.

A spokesperson said on Tuesday, "GCWUF Chancellor/Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar is expected to attend the occasion as the chief guest and later he would distribute degrees among the graduates of BS, MA/MSc, MS/M.

Phil programs 2013-15, 2014-16, 2015-17 and 2016-18. The chief guest would also decorate the position holder students with medals in addition to addressing the convocation".

"More information in this regard can be obtained through telephone numbers 041-9220515, 041-9220093, 041-9220695 and mobile number 0300-7964072", she added.