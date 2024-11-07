GCWUF Attains Position In QS Asia University Rankings 2025
Faizan Hashmi Published November 07, 2024 | 06:58 PM
Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) has attained a position in the recent QS Asia University Rankings 2025, showcasing its excellence in various academic parameters
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) has attained a position in the recent QS Asia University Rankings 2025, showcasing its excellence in various academic parameters.
Among women’s universities in Pakistan, GCWUF proudly stands in 4th place, reflecting its commitment to advancing higher education for women.
Expanding its reach beyond national boundaries, GCWUF also ranks 4th among women’s universities in South Asia, and 7th among women’s universities across Asia.
In the broader context of universities across Pakistan, GCWUF has achieved the 43rd position. Extending further into the regional landscape, the university holds the 222nd position among all universities in South Asia.
On a continental level, GCWUF ranks within the 701-750 range among all universities in Asia, underscoring its growing influence and dedication to quality education and research across Asia.
On this prestigious occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Kanwal Ameen extended heartfelt congratulations to the entire GCWUF community, with special acknowledgement to the Director of the Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) and her dedicated team for their outstanding efforts.
She urged the university community to continue striving for excellence, bringing further honor to GCWUF in the future.
Recent Stories
British Parliament awards Mahira Khan over contributions to art, women’s empow ..
NATO plays North Korea card in pitch to Trump on Ukraine
2-Day training workshop on Contraceptive Self-Injection for family welfare worke ..
UK sanctions Russia-backed Wagner group successor Africa Corps
ADC chairs meeting on solarization of government buildings in Abbottabad
Public hospitals to be shifted to solar energy: minister
KP govt decides to lodge FIR against IGP Islamabad
68 alm-seekers arrested in last 7 days
Bank Manager killed in shooting at bank in Kohat
Health experts underscore multidisciplinary collaboration to enhance community ..
Thal Jeep Rally opens with cultural events, fitness checking of drivers, vehicle ..
CIIE: Foreign firms race for "Low-Altitude Economy" with EV production advantage ..
More Stories From Education
-
Intermediate Part-I papers: 4 fake candidates caught red-handed3 days ago
-
KU, TMC Gulshan Town sign MoU to enhance infrastructure6 days ago
-
Annual Matric Exams 2025 to start from March 046 days ago
-
Mandatory training course of PMS, PPS concluded7 days ago
-
KU develops curricula to address current, future needs: KU VC8 days ago
-
UoP convocation awards 334 degrees &18 gold medals8 days ago
-
BA Body expresses concerns over non-functioning of 30 libraries in Balochistan8 days ago
-
AIOU approves two new programs BS IR, Psychology8 days ago
-
KU Academic Council approves adoption of HEC Institutional Affiliation Policy 20249 days ago
-
Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, college12 days ago
-
KU declares results of MBBS supple exams13 days ago
-
KU announces results of B.Com Regular, External Part-I, II13 days ago