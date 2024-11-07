GCWUF attains position in QS Asia University rankings 2025

Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) has attained a position in the recent QS Asia University Rankings 2025, showcasing its excellence in various academic parameters

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) has attained a position in the recent QS Asia University Rankings 2025, showcasing its excellence in various academic parameters.

Among women’s universities in Pakistan, GCWUF proudly stands in 4th place, reflecting its commitment to advancing higher education for women.

Expanding its reach beyond national boundaries, GCWUF also ranks 4th among women’s universities in South Asia, and 7th among women’s universities across Asia.

In the broader context of universities across Pakistan, GCWUF has achieved the 43rd position. Extending further into the regional landscape, the university holds the 222nd position among all universities in South Asia.

On a continental level, GCWUF ranks within the 701-750 range among all universities in Asia, underscoring its growing influence and dedication to quality education and research across Asia.

On this prestigious occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Kanwal Ameen extended heartfelt congratulations to the entire GCWUF community, with special acknowledgement to the Director of the Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) and her dedicated team for their outstanding efforts.

She urged the university community to continue striving for excellence, bringing further honor to GCWUF in the future.