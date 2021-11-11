GCWUF convocation to be held on Nov 17

Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) first convocation would be held here on November 17

Controller Examination Rizwana Tanveer on Thursday said that Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar will be chief guest on the occasion.

She added that the degrees would be awarded to 4,188 students of BS, MA/MSc and MPhil who had completed their degree programmes during the years 2013 to 2018.Medals would be awarded to 238 position holders.