UrduPoint.com

GCWUF Convocation To Be Held On Nov 17

Sumaira FH 50 seconds ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 04:09 PM

GCWUF convocation to be held on Nov 17

Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) first convocation would be held here on November 17

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) first convocation would be held here on November 17 .

Controller Examination Rizwana Tanveer on Thursday said that Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar will be chief guest on the occasion.

She added that the degrees would be awarded to 4,188 students of BS, MA/MSc and MPhil who had completed their degree programmes during the years 2013 to 2018.Medals would be awarded to 238 position holders.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Governor Punjab November Women 2018 Government

Recent Stories

S.Africa's last white president FW de Klerk dies: ..

S.Africa's last white president FW de Klerk dies: foundation

44 seconds ago
 COVID-19 claims nine people in Pakistan in last 24 ..

COVID-19 claims nine people in Pakistan in last 24 hours

23 minutes ago
 Visitors of Dostoevsky Exhibit in US Offered to De ..

Visitors of Dostoevsky Exhibit in US Offered to Decide if Writer Was 'Man of God ..

46 seconds ago
 Serbia Proposes to Participate in Amount of 15% in ..

Serbia Proposes to Participate in Amount of 15% in Construction of NPP in Hungar ..

48 seconds ago
 Deforestation drives increasingly deadly heat in I ..

Deforestation drives increasingly deadly heat in Indonesia: study

5 minutes ago
 Belarus's Lukashenko vows to 'respond' to any new ..

Belarus's Lukashenko vows to 'respond' to any new EU sanctions

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.