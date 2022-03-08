Government College for Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) organized an awareness walk here on Tuesday to mark the International Women's Day

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Government College for Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) organized an awareness walk here on Tuesday to mark the International Women's Day.

Vice Chancellor GCWUF Prof Dr Robina Farooq led the walk in which a large number of faculty members and students participated.

Earlier, addressing a seminar at the university auditorium, Dr Robina Farooq said: "islam emphasizes on the followers to struggle hard for the protection of women's right at all cost".

She said that education was a basic necessity of females which would not only play a dynamic role in character building but also empower the female community to protect their rights.

She also stressed the need of skill development of women community and said that it would help in accelerating the pace of progress and prosperity.

Director Academics Dr Zill-e-Huma Nazli, Controller Examinations Rizwana Tanveer and RegistrarAsif Malik also addressed the function.

Later, a cake was also cut in the university to celebrate the day.