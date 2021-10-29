UrduPoint.com

GCWUF Invites Applications E-Rozgar Programs

Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) has invited applications for admission in E-Rozgar program

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) has invited applications for admission in E-Rozgar programs.

According to GCWUF spokesperson, Youth Affairs & sports department GCWUF in collaboration with Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) started E-Rozgar programs to provide training to youth through short courses of different durations.

The courses include E-Commerce (online), UI/UX Design (online), Digital & Social Media Marketing (online), Technical (online or physical), Content Marketing & Advertizing (online or physical) and Creative Design (online or physical).

It may be noted that only female candidates could apply for admission to courses in GCWUF Center.

The spokesperson said that so far more than 31,000 young persons were running their online businesses after getting training under these programs in the province.

