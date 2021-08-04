GCWUF launch monsoon tree plantation drive

Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) on Wednesday launched monsoon tree plantation drive under PM's Clean and Green Pakistan programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) on Wednesday launched monsoon tree plantation drive under PM's Clean and Green Pakistan programme.

GCWUF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Robina Farooq started the drive by planting saplings of Neem and Amaltas in new campus of the university.

Speaking on the occasion, she said the Department of Botany in collaboration with GCWUF Horticulture Department would look after the plantation drive and ensure full growth of plants.

She also appreciated the efforts of plantation committee and said that tree plantation was imperative to protect next generations from environmental hazards and in this connection the GCWUF would also contribute its share actively.

The Plantation Committee has proposed new campus GCWUF for tree plantation.

Therefore, all departments will actively participate in the drive and plant maximum shady and fruity trees during the current month of August, she added.

Heads of various teaching and administrative departments including Dr Zille Huma Nazli, Director Academics/Registrar, Dr. Nausheen Syed Coordinator Faculty of Management and Administrative Sciences, Dr. Imrana Shahzadi Coordinator Faculty of Humanities and Languages, Dr. Syeda Samina Tahira Coordinator Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, Dr. Abida Kausar Incharhge Department of Botany, Dr. Nasir Chattha Incharge Horticulture, Mumtaz Ali Project Director Faculty of IT Services and students of Botany Departmentalso planted more than 400 saplings of Neem, SukhChen, Amaltas, Conocarpus, Shehtootand Pilken in university campus.