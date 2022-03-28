GCWUF to start tree plantation on 30th

The Government College for Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) will commence a tree plantation campaign here on Wednesday (March 30)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :The Government College for Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) will commence a tree plantation campaign here on Wednesday (March 30).

A spokesperson for the university said Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar was expected to inaugurate the tree plantation drive by planting a sapling in new campus of the university.

The administration has planned to plant 50,000 saplings in the university campusesand all arrangements had been completed, the spokesperson added.