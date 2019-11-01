UrduPoint.com
German Educationist Inaugurates 11th National Convention On Students Quality Circles

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 07:42 PM

Renowned German educationist Roland Junker Friday inaugurated two days 11th national convention on 'Students Quality Circles' titled 'Global Citizenship through SQCs'.

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :Renowned German educationist Roland Junker Friday inaugurated two days 11th national convention on 'Students Quality Circles' titled 'Global Citizenship through SQCs'.

On the first day of the convention Srilankan High Commissioner Noor Deen Muhammad was also present in the cultural show.

In the convention, more than 500 students of 50 institutions exhibited their creative skills in debate, quiz, paper presentation, collaborative collage, game development, radio jockeying and 60-second film making.

An additional stream titled 'Best Practice Award' has also been included in the competitions.

The participating students from different schools and colleges also presented their case studies on various issues related to education.

Keynote speakers on the first day were German educationist Roland Junker, Dr. Lawrence Brik of New Zealand and Italian Professor Matew Broni and Professor Walzendro.

