Ghazi Uni To Open New Programmes After Academic Block Completion

Muhammad Irfan 11 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 03:42 PM

Ghazi Uni to open new programmes after academic block completion

Ghazi University would launch 59 new programmes after completion of under construction academic block while 50 courses have already been offered

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Ghazi University would launch 59 new programmes after completion of under construction academic block while 50 courses have already been offered.

Talking to APP Ghazi University VC, Dr Muhammad Tufail, stated that total strength had touched upon 10,000 students which showed the varsity was flourishing day by day.

He informed that M.Phil and PhD classes were in progress, adding that it had offered all basic necessities to faculty and students.

A model agriculture form and bio-diversity park were being built in new campus, he said and added that first corona center of the country was also established at the varsity.

Underscoring the importance of co-curricular activities, Dr Tufail maintained that the varsity was paying special focus on these activities besides studies, adding that different clubs have been constituted for this purpose.

Various development projects are underway in city and new campuses including construction of roads, parking, water filtration installation, the VC said.

Plantation under Clean and Green Pakistan project, sapling have been planted in the varsity, he noted.

Most part of 900 acres boundary wall has been completed, he concluded.

