Girls clinch all 6 top positions in BA,BSc exams

Girl students clinched all six top positions in arts and science groups in BA/BSc annual examinations 2019 held under the aegis of Sargodha University

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :Girl students clinched all six top positions in arts and science groups in BA/BSc annual examinations 2019 held under the aegis of Sargodha University.

Ramla Shehzadi, a science student of Superior College of Commerce, Sargodha obtained overall first position by securing 667 marks and Irum Samreen of Punjab College of Science, Sargodha stood second with 662 marks while third position was bagged by Tehreem Zameer of Punjab College of Science, Sargodha with 654 marks.

In the BA exam, Mubasira of Government College for Women, Bhakhar secured 650 marks and stood first; Sahar Munir of Superior College, Bhalwal scored 644 marks and stood second, while the third position was clinched by a private student of Sargodha district, Dur-e-Shehwar, with 634 marks.

The result declaration ceremony will be held at Sargodha University (Main Campus) on Wednesday where UoS Vice Chancellor Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad will distribute medals, cash prizes and merit certificates to the position holders.