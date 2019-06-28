Girls clinch top positions in Dera board SSC examination

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The three female students of matric outshined in Dera Board result by clinching first and second positions among 19859 students

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) : The three female students of matric outshined in Dera Board result by clinching first and second positions among 19859 students.

According to Board result Ehlama Khalid of Ladies school and College Dera Ismail Khan and Shaheena Misbha of St. Helen High Secondary School stood first by secured 1050 marks, while Noor Fatima of Qurtaba School and College became second by securing 1049 marks. Muhammad Talha of Shan Model High School Paharpur secured 1047 marks and stood third in the board examination.

At a ceremony held here for the position holders here, Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Omair and Chairman Dera Board of Intermediate and Secondary education Hamidullah appreciated the efforts of students and also acknowledged support of their parents.

It was informed on the occasion a female private student Sehrish Miraj became fourth in Matric Arts Group examination by securing 929 marks.

A total 19859 students appeared in the board examinations out of which 16255 remained successful with 81.85 percent result rate. Later the position holder students were given commendation certificates and shields.