Girls Clinch Top Slots In FA And FSc Results Of Abbottabad, Peshawar, Malakand Board Examination
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 12, 2024 | 06:52 PM
The Board of Elementary and Secondary Education Abbottabad, Peshawar and Malakand on Thursday announced the annual results for FA and FSc
The results were unveiled during a ceremony held at the Abbottabad Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (ABISE) hall, where Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) was the chief guest.
In the Abbottabad board, 31,195 students appeared for FA and FSc Part II and achieved an overall success rate of 86.64%. For Part I (11th grade), 30,806 out of 42,329 students passed, resulting in a success rate of 73.76%.
Amina Riaz from Tameer-e-Watan Manshera Abbottabad secured Ist position in Pre Medical with 1137 marks, Sofia Intikhab from Tameer-e-Watan Abbottabad remained on 2nd with 1136 marks, and Mustabshira Jadoon from Tameer-e-Watan Abbottabad 3rd with 1135 marks.
In Arts Group, Arisha Arshad from Government Girls Higher Secondary school Havelian stood first with 1055 marks, Um Habiba from Government Girls Higher Secondary School Chappra Haripur, and Laiba Noor from Government Girls Higher Secondary School Gandiyan Manshera shared 2nd position with 1040 marks each, Rabia Bibi from Government Higher Secondary School Klanjarki and Manawar Tarek from Government Higher Secondary School Sherwan shared 3rd position with 1035 marks each.
Computer and General Science Group: Shahzadi Maryam Abbasi from Peace Group of Colleges Haripur remained 1st with 1121 marks, Eman Tahir Swati from Tameer-e-Watan 2nd with 1107 marks, and Neha Sarfraz from Tameer-e-Watan 3rd with 1103 marks.
Pre-Engineering Group: Haya Ali from Peace Group Haripur (1st with 1112 marks), Shahriyar Ahmed from Peace Group Haripur (2nd with 1111 marks), and Areej Ahmed from Tameer-e-Watan Manshera (3rd with 1110 marks).
Peshawar Board Results: In the Peshawar Board, 55,872 out of 60,907 students passed, achieving a success rate of 91%. In the 11th grade Pre-Medical group, 28,825 out of 31,585 students passed, with a success rate of 85%. The success rates in other groups were: Pre-Engineering (2,924 out of 3,630), General Computer Science (8,694 out of 11,152), and Arts (8,606 out of 11,123).
Prominent position holders in the Peshawar Board were included, Dars-e-Nizami Group, Jawad Ahmed 1st with 876 marks. Arts Group: Hafiza Amama Syed and Sahira Gul from Iqra Hifaz School shared 1st position, Hassna 2nd with 1093 marks, and Hafsa Amir from Jinnah College 3rd with 1089 marks.
General Computer Science: Hazra Mukhtar 1st with 1129 marks and awarded a cash prize of 50,000 PKR), Farhan Ali and Ikram Ullah shared 2nd with 1125 marks, and Asaveer Bint Asif 3rd with 1122 marks. Pre-Engineering Group: Khansa Khan 1st with 1140 marks, Noor-ul-Eman 2nd with 1135 marks, and Shama 3rd with 1129 marks.
Overall Pre-Medical Group: Khansa Bibi from Forward Girls College Hayatabad 1st with 1166 marks, Yemeni Tabeeb from Jinnah College for Women University 2nd with 1162 marks, and Iman Khalid 3rd with 1160 marks.
Malakand Board Results: Arts Group: Sahibzada Saud Misbah from Government Higher Secondary Lower Dir stood1st with 1042 marks, Sappna Begum from Mohsinat academy Dir 2nd with 1029 marks, and Khalid Khan 3rd with 1027 marks.
General Science and General Group: Mohammad Ilyas from Government Higher Secondary Sarai Bala 1st with 1100 marks, Manza Begum from Sakha Kot 2nd with 1086 marks, and Romiya Khan 3rd with 1067 marks.
Pre-Engineering Group: Romaisa from Islamia College Jandol 1st with 1075 marks, Madihah Sani from Islamia College Jandol Lower Dir 2nd with 1070 marks, and Umra Gul from Batkhela 3rd with 1054 marks.
Pre-Medical Group: Sabaa Gul (1st with 1114 marks), Muskan Ahmad from Sakha Kot (2nd with 1111 marks), and Gulina Raheem (3rd with 1103 marks).
During the ceremony, the Provincial Minister of Education awarded prizes to the top position holders from all three boards. Special shields were presented to Director of Education Samina Altaf, Abbottabad Board Chairman Malik Shafiq Rehman Awan, and other officials. The Chairman of the Abbottabad Board also presented a commemorative shield to the Provincial Minister Faisal Khan, with additional shields awarded by the Peshawar and Malakand Boards.
