Girls outshine boys in BISE matric exam; 81.8 pass exam

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) -:BISE Multan announced the result of Matric Secondary School Certificate annual examination 2019, which showed over 81 percent pass percentage.

As many as 110,002 students appeared in the exams, out of whom 89982 were declared pass showing total percentage as 81.80.

The result was announced by Adviser to CM Punjab, Javed Akhtar Ansari, in a ceremony held here. Secretary Boards Kastura G Shaad and other senior officials of BISE Multan were also present.

The pass percentage in Science group remained 83.91 percent.Similarly, 68.22 percent passed examination in Humanities group.

Girls performed better as their pass percentage was computed at 86.69.However,boys pass percentage remained 77.65.

Mahek Munir d/o Zulfikar Ali, Roll no 165725, from Punjab Public Girls High School Shujabad bagged first position by achieving 1090 numbers.

Muhammad Zeeshan Shahzad Roll no 141280 from Muslim Public Higher Secondary School People Colony Mumtazabad Multan grabbed second position by obtaining 1089 marks, while Ammara Akhtar Roll no 162483 from Punjab Group of School for Girls Vehari took third position by getting 1088 marks.

According to BISE gazette,in science group (boys), Muhammad Zeeshan Shahzad s/o Naveed Shahzad Roll no 141280 from Muslim Public Higher Secondary School People Colony Mumtazabad Multan took first position by obtaining 1089 out of total 1100.

Similarly,Kaleemullah s/o Mahrullah Roll no 140361 from Muslim Public High School for Boys Peer Ismail Bahawalpur road Multan took second position with 1087 numbers.

Similarly, Ikram Ahmad Ghouri s/o Samiullah Ghauri from Nishtar Boys High School Peer Khursheed colony Multan took third position by getting 1086 numbers.

In science group (girls), Mahek Munir d/o Zulfikar Ali Roll no 165725 from Punjab Public Girls School Shujabad took first position with 1090 numbers. Ammara Akhtar d/o Muhammad Akhtar from Punjab Group School for Girls Vehari took second position by obtaining 1088 numbers,while Tania Ijaz d/o Ijaz Azeem Roll no 110673 from Khalid Bin Waleed Girls High School Kabirwala and Zara Javed d/o Javed Iqbal Roll no 136412 from Nishtar Girls High School Police Line road Multan took third position by getting 1087 marks each.

In Arts group (boys), Muhammad Asad Naeem s/o Muhammad Safdar Roll No 353491 from Multan took first position by getting 1045 marks. Hamza Abdul Quddus s/o Abdul Quddus Roll no 350707 from Vehari and Muhammad Jawad s/o Muhammad Yousuf Roll no 352630 from Khanewal took second position with 1021 marks each, while Abdul Rehman s/o Ijaz Ahmad from Multan took third position by getting 1010 numbers.

In Arts group (girls), Ume-Hani d/o Muhammad Shahid Roll no 209067 from Islamic ideal public girls high school Masoom Shah road Multan took first position by getting 1068 marks, Alia Altaf d/o Muhammad Altaf Roll no 350585 from Multan took second position with 1058 numbers, while Qurat-ul-Ain d/o Habibullah roll no 202753 from government girls high school No-II Shamsabad Multan secured third position by securing 1051 marks.