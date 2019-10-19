- Home
Girls outshine boys in Karachi Inter Commerce-II Exam-2019: Board of Intermediate Education Karachi
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 07:53 PM
The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) on Saturday announced the result of Intermediate Commerce part-II (Regular) Examination-2019
Students namely Anus Habib with 88 percent marks, Muzzammil Ahmed Khan with 87 percent while Ms.
Urooba Muhammad Riaz with 86 percent marks clinched, first, second and third positions, respectively.
As many as 12888 students include 7815 female and 5073 male were declared successful in the examination.
A total 1084 students secured grade-A, 2696 students grade-B while majority 4262 students passed the Intermediate Commerce part-II Examination-2019 in grade-C.
A total 41995 students out of 43021 registered students appeared in the examination-2019.