Girls outshine boys in Karachi Inter Commerce-II Exam-2019: Board of Intermediate Education Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) :The board of Intermediate education BIEK ) on Saturday announced the result of Intermediate Commerce part-II (Regular) Examination-2019. The Board announced that 89 female and 21 male students secured A-1 grades in the examination.

Students namely Anus Habib with 88 percent marks, Muzzammil Ahmed Khan with 87 percent while Ms.

Urooba Muhammad Riaz with 86 percent marks clinched, first, second and third positions, respectively.

As many as 12888 students include 7815 female and 5073 male were declared successful in the examination.

A total 1084 students secured grade-A, 2696 students grade-B while majority 4262 students passed the Intermediate Commerce part-II Examination-2019 in grade-C.

A total 41995 students out of 43021 registered students appeared in the examination-2019.