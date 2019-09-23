Global opportunities for Pakistani students

IDP launches new centres to help students in Pakistan study overseas

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd September, 2019) IDP, international education specialists, officially launched new services to support Pakistani students achieve their global study goals.

The new offices in Lahore, Islamabad and Karachi are home to highly-qualified and ethical education counsellors. The teams are specialists in helping students gain entry into their ideal university courseacross Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, United Kingdom and the United States.

Imad Chaoui, Middle East Regional Director, IDP, said the company’s student services launch in Pakistan will help more people connect to global opportunities.

“Studying overseas can provide a platform for professional and personal success,” MrChaoui said.

“We are delighted to extend our world-leading services for students in Pakistan to help them achieve their international education goals,” he said.

Humayun Bin Akram, Pakistan Country Manager for IDP, said the teams looks forward to welcoming students and their families into the new centres.

“Many of our counsellors have been international students themselves, so we understand the real challenges and opportunities that come with studying overseas,” Mr Bin Akram said.

“We partner with leading universities and institutions across Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, United Kingdom and the United States, to help make sure students are supported at every step throughout their international education journey.

Official opening event:

To celebrate the official launch of IDP in Pakistan, a VIP event was heldon 21 September with His Excellency, Dr Geoffrey Shaw, Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Imad Chaoui, Regional Director IDP Middle East and representatives from top Pakistani Schools and Universities as well as IDP’s esteemed partners from the industry.