UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Global Opportunities For Pakistani Students

Umer Jamshaid 14 seconds ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 05:21 PM

Global opportunities for Pakistani students

IDP launches new centres to help students in Pakistan study overseas

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd September, 2019) IDP, international education specialists, officially launched new services to support Pakistani students achieve their global study goals.

The new offices in Lahore, Islamabad and Karachi are home to highly-qualified and ethical education counsellors. The teams are specialists in helping students gain entry into their ideal university courseacross Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, United Kingdom and the United States.

Imad Chaoui, Middle East Regional Director, IDP, said the company’s student services launch in Pakistan will help more people connect to global opportunities.

“Studying overseas can provide a platform for professional and personal success,” MrChaoui said.

“We are delighted to extend our world-leading services for students in Pakistan to help them achieve their international education goals,” he said.

Humayun Bin Akram, Pakistan Country Manager for IDP, said the teams looks forward to welcoming students and their families into the new centres.

“Many of our counsellors have been international students themselves, so we understand the real challenges and opportunities that come with studying overseas,” Mr Bin Akram said.

“We partner with leading universities and institutions across Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, United Kingdom and the United States, to help make sure students are supported at every step throughout their international education journey.

Official opening event:

To celebrate the official launch of IDP in Pakistan, a VIP event was heldon 21 September with His Excellency, Dr Geoffrey Shaw, Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Imad Chaoui, Regional Director IDP Middle East and representatives from top Pakistani Schools and Universities as well as IDP’s esteemed partners from the industry.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Australia Education Canada Student Ireland United Kingdom United States Middle East September Event From Industry Top New Zealand

Recent Stories

Empower highlights importance of district cooling ..

7 minutes ago

Iran's Rouhani Says US Eager to Use Saudi Aramco A ..

5 minutes ago

David Miller equals Shoaib Malik's T20Is record fo ..

3 minutes ago

Bogdanov, Saudi Ambassador Discussed Preparation f ..

3 minutes ago

China steel futures close higher

3 minutes ago

Haroon to feature in Taekwondo Test Event

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.