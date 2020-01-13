Glowing tributes paid to Prof. Shamim Akhter of I.R. Deptt, Karachi University

Glowing tributes were paid to Prof. Shamim Akhter, a former Chairman of Department of International Relations, Karachi University in a condolence meeting at the university auditorium here Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Glowing tributes were paid to Prof. Shamim Akhter, a former Chairman of Department of International Relations, Karachi University in a condolence meeting at the university auditorium here Monday.

A sizable number of his former students, many currently teaching at the varsity were present on the occasion.

Dr. Shamim Akhter an alumnus of Columbia University had joined the department at KU, as a senior lecturer, in 1964 and had retired in 1991.

He later rejoined department as an associate teacher and served for some two to three years, however, age related problems significantly affected his routine life.

Dr. Moonis Ahmar, a former colleague of Dr. Shamim Akhter in the department, Prof. Shakil ur Rehman Farooqui (Genetics Department), Prof. S.M.Taha (Gen History Department), Dr. Huma Baqai, Dr. Naeem Ahmed (Chairman, I.R Department, KU) spoke on the occasion.

The proceeding were conducted by Prof. Dr. Shaista Tabbasum.

The speakers reminiscing their respective experiences, with the scholar and a reputable scholar of international politics, suggested need to develop a corner in the KU library where his collection of books could be placed.

It was also recommended that research work done and papers presented by Prof. Shamim Akhter be compiled in book form so that these may be duly consulted by junior researchers.

Chairman, I.R Department, KU, Prof. Naeem Ahmed and Prof.

Shaista Tabasum announced to name the department library as Prof.

Shamim Akhter Library.

It was also decided that forthcoming conferences to be organized by the department would have sessions dedicated to the seasoned teacher whose sincerity towards the students and commitment towards the teaching profession was beyond any doubt.