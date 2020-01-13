UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Glowing Tributes Paid To Prof. Shamim Akhter Of I.R. Deptt, Karachi University

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 07:40 PM

Glowing tributes paid to Prof. Shamim Akhter of I.R. Deptt, Karachi University

Glowing tributes were paid to Prof. Shamim Akhter, a former Chairman of Department of International Relations, Karachi University in a condolence meeting at the university auditorium here Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Glowing tributes were paid to Prof. Shamim Akhter, a former Chairman of Department of International Relations, Karachi University in a condolence meeting at the university auditorium here Monday.

A sizable number of his former students, many currently teaching at the varsity were present on the occasion.

Dr. Shamim Akhter an alumnus of Columbia University had joined the department at KU, as a senior lecturer, in 1964 and had retired in 1991.

He later rejoined department as an associate teacher and served for some two to three years, however, age related problems significantly affected his routine life.

Dr. Moonis Ahmar, a former colleague of Dr. Shamim Akhter in the department, Prof. Shakil ur Rehman Farooqui (Genetics Department), Prof. S.M.Taha (Gen History Department), Dr. Huma Baqai, Dr. Naeem Ahmed (Chairman, I.R Department, KU) spoke on the occasion.

The proceeding were conducted by Prof. Dr. Shaista Tabbasum.

The speakers reminiscing their respective experiences, with the scholar and a reputable scholar of international politics, suggested need to develop a corner in the KU library where his collection of books could be placed.

It was also recommended that research work done and papers presented by Prof. Shamim Akhter be compiled in book form so that these may be duly consulted by junior researchers.

Chairman, I.R Department, KU, Prof. Naeem Ahmed and Prof.

Shaista Tabasum announced to name the department library as Prof.

Shamim Akhter Library.

It was also decided that forthcoming conferences to be organized by the department would have sessions dedicated to the seasoned teacher whose sincerity towards the students and commitment towards the teaching profession was beyond any doubt.

Related Topics

Columbia May Karachi University

Recent Stories

ADNOC continues drive to deliver more energy, prot ..

41 minutes ago

SEPA serves notices to different civic agencies in ..

1 minute ago

Meeting reviews development schemes underway in Ba ..

1 minute ago

British Embassy delegation calls on IG Punjab

1 minute ago

Rawalpinid Model Courts awards RI to 6 accused

1 minute ago

China's small commodity hub plans to double cargo ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.