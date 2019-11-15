UrduPoint.com
Gomal University Announces BA/BSc Results

Fri 15th November 2019

Gomal university announces BA/BSc results

Controller Examination Gomal University here Friday announced results of the BA/BSc annual examinations for the year 2019

DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :Controller Examination Gomal University here Friday announced results of the BA/BSc annual examinations for the year 2019.

Kulsum Shireen of Government Girls College Tank stood first in BSc, Tooba Hina of the same college grabbed second position while Siara Qureshi of Government Degree College Kulachi and Asmat Ullah of Government Degree College Panyala shared the third position.

Sheraz Ali Khan of Government Degree College 2 Dera was declared first in BA examination while Nabeela Jandeel of Government Girls Degree College 2 Dera and Usama Saddiq of Heritage International College stood second and third respectively.

